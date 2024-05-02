Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first. Ruturaj lost his ninth toss out of the 10 games played so far
CSK has a sedate start to the innings as both the openers took time to find their feet
But the duo managed to post 55 runs in the PowerPlay. It was the first instance this season where CSK didn’t lost a wicket in the first 6 overs
Harpreet Brar silenced the Chepauk crowd as he dismissed Rahane and the dangerous Shivam Dube off consecutive balls to leave CSK 65/2 in the 9th over
Apart from Ruturaj’s 30+ partnerships with impact sub Sameer Rizvi and Moeen Ali, things didn’t go as per CSK’s plans
While his partners were failing, Ruturaj stood firm on one side and notched a 44-ball 50 to claim the orange cap
MS Dhoni’s 14 runs off 11 balls took CSK to 162/7 at the end of 20 overs
Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh opened the chase for the visitors
In addition to Matheesha Pathirana, who was sidelined due to a niggle ahead of the match, Deepak Chahar also sustained an injury after bowling just 2 balls
Richard Gleeson struck early on his IPL debut as he removed Prabhsimran for a 10-ball 13
However, Rilee Rossouw and Jonny Bairstow stitched a counter-attacking partnership worth 64 to take the pressure off the visiting side
Then, Curran and Shashank Singh put on an unbeaten 50-run stand to help Punjab register a seven wicket win. PBKS has now won 5 consecutive matches vs CSK