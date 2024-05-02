CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Sam Curran and Co. outplay Chennai Super Kings

Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first. Ruturaj lost his ninth toss out of the 10 games played so far

CSK has a sedate start to the innings as both the openers took time to find their feet

But the duo managed to post 55 runs in the PowerPlay. It was the first instance this season where CSK didn’t lost a wicket in the first 6 overs

Harpreet Brar silenced the Chepauk crowd as he dismissed Rahane and the dangerous Shivam Dube off consecutive balls to leave CSK 65/2 in the 9th over

Apart from Ruturaj’s 30+ partnerships with impact sub Sameer Rizvi and Moeen Ali, things didn’t go as per CSK’s plans

While his partners were failing, Ruturaj stood firm on one side and notched a 44-ball 50 to claim the orange cap

Orange cap standings

MS Dhoni’s 14 runs off 11 balls took CSK to 162/7 at the end of 20 overs

Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh opened the chase for the visitors

In addition to Matheesha Pathirana, who was sidelined due to a niggle ahead of the match, Deepak Chahar also sustained an injury after bowling just 2 balls

Richard Gleeson struck early on his IPL debut as he removed Prabhsimran for a 10-ball 13

However, Rilee Rossouw and Jonny Bairstow stitched a counter-attacking partnership worth 64 to take the pressure off the visiting side

Then, Curran and Shashank Singh put on an unbeaten 50-run stand to help Punjab register a seven wicket win. PBKS has now won 5 consecutive matches vs CSK

