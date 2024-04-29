IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after KKR vs DC: Kohli steady on top, Salt enters top five

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Phil Salt entered the top five of the Orange Cap standings for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) when he scored a 33-ball 68 against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. His effort helped the side seal a seven-wicket win over Rishabh Pant and Co.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli remains unchallenged at the top of the tally with 500 runs to his name. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s heroics for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad puts him in second place with 447 runs.

Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharshan is placed third with 418 runs in 10 games, while Rishabh could add only 27 runs to his tally to be placed fourth in the standings with 398 runs in 11 matches.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 10 500 71.43 147.49 113* Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 9 447 63.86 149.49 108* Sai Sudharsan GT 10 418 46.44 135.71 84* Rishabh Pant DC 11 398 44.22 158.56 88* Phil Salt KKR 9 392 49.00 180.64 89*

*Updated after KKR vs DC match on April 29

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST