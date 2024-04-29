MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after KKR vs DC: Kohli steady on top, Salt enters top five

IPL 2024: Here are the orange cap standings after the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. 

Published : Apr 29, 2024 23:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Phil Salt of Kolkata Knight Riders
Phil Salt of Kolkata Knight Riders | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Phil Salt of Kolkata Knight Riders | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Phil Salt entered the top five of the Orange Cap standings for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) when he scored a 33-ball 68 against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. His effort helped the side seal a seven-wicket win over Rishabh Pant and Co.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli remains unchallenged at the top of the tally with 500 runs to his name. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s heroics for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad puts him in second place with 447 runs.

Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharshan is placed third with 418 runs in 10 games, while Rishabh could add only 27 runs to his tally to be placed fourth in the standings with 398 runs in 11 matches.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli RCB 10 500 71.43 147.49 113*
Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 9 447 63.86 149.49 108*
Sai Sudharsan GT 10 418 46.44 135.71 84*
Rishabh Pant DC 11 398 44.22 158.56 88*
Phil Salt KKR 9 392 49.00 180.64 89*

*Updated after KKR vs DC match on April 29

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS
2023 Shubman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

