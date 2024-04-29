IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after KKR vs DC: Kohli steady on top, Salt enters top five

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Phil Salt entered the top five of the Orange Cap standings for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) when he scored a 33-ball 68 against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. His effort helped the side seal a seven-wicket win over Rishabh Pant and Co.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli remains unchallenged at the top of the tally with 500 runs to his name. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s heroics for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad puts him in second place with 447 runs.
Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharshan is placed third with 418 runs in 10 games, while Rishabh could add only 27 runs to his tally to be placed fourth in the standings with 398 runs in 11 matches.
Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|10
|500
|71.43
|147.49
|113*
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|9
|447
|63.86
|149.49
|108*
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|10
|418
|46.44
|135.71
|84*
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|11
|398
|44.22
|158.56
|88*
|Phil Salt
|KKR
|9
|392
|49.00
|180.64
|89*
*Updated after KKR vs DC match on April 29
ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50
|100
|HS
|2023
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|890
|59.33
|157.80
|4
|3
|129
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.20
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44.00
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.50
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52.00
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after KKR vs DC: Kohli steady on top, Salt enters top five
- KKR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: Shreyas, Venkatesh take KKR to comfortable win over DC
- IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after KKR vs DC: Mustafizur equals Bumrah, Harshal’s tally of 14 wickets; Mukesh remains seventh
- UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich set to host record-time champion Real Madrid in semifinal first leg
- IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after KKR vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders steady in second place; Delhi Capitals languishes in second half
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE