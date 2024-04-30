The first leg of the UCL semifinal between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday
Real reached the semifinals after beating Manchester City 4-3 on penalties after both legs ended 4-4 on aggregate
Bayern qualified after a 3-2 win on aggregate against Arsenal, winning the return leg 1-0 at home on April 18
Real and Bayern have faced each other 12 times with Real winning seven, Bayern winning four, while the remaining game was a draw
Los Blancos have won the Champions League 14 times, with its latest title in 2022
Bayern won its first title in 1974, and went on to win four more, with its last title in 2020, when it beat Paris Saint-Germain in the final
While Real has no major injury concern, Bayern will be weary of its list of injuries, ith Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Matthijs de Ligt being the major names