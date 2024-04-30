KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Salt 50 powers Kolkata to comfortable win over Delhi

Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bat first

The regular pair of Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk opened for Delhi while Mitchell Starc started off with the ball

Vaibhav Arora provided an early breakthrough for KKR as he dismissed Shaw while Starc removed Fraser-McGurk in the next over

Varun Chakaravarthy then struck in three consecutive overs to leave DC at a precarious 111/8 in the 15th over

An unlikeliest of heros emerged for DC as Kuldeep Yadav smashed a 26-ball 35 to take his side to 153/9

With a sub-par target in sights, Phil Salt and Sunil Narine opened the chase for KKR

The opening pair provided just the start that KKR needed as they added 60 runs in just 28 balls

Axar Patel provided a glimer of hope for DC as he dismissed Narine fell cheaply for a 10-ball 15 and went on to remove Salt

Rinku Singh then miscued one to third man as Lizaad Williams struck to leave KKR at 100/3

However, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer stitched a 43-ball 57 for the fourth wicket partnership as KKR managed to beat DC by seven wickets

More Shorts

CSK vs SRH IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Gaikwad, Deshpande shine as Chennai returns to winning ways at home
By Team Sportstar
GT vs RCB IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Jacks, Kohli lead Bengaluru to thumping win vs Gujarat Titans
By Team Sportstar
ISL 2023-24, MCFC vs FCG: Mumbai City FC eyes final spot against FC Goa in semifinal second leg
By Team Sportstar