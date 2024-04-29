Tushar Deshpande returned his best bowling figures in the IPL (4/27) and helped CSK restrict SRH in the PowerPlay by dismissing the top three
Matheesha Pathirana knocked out Aiden Markram’s middle stump with a fiery yorker, and later removed Heinrich Klaasen to help CSK dismantle SRH
Daryl Mitchell, who took five catches, equalled the record for most catches in an IPL match by a non-wicketkeeper
Tasked with defending 213, CSK’s bowlers put in an all-round show as no bowler conceded more than 9 rpo and 10 wickets were shared between five bowlers
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led the charge with the bat, scoring a 54-ball 98 and falling just short of a second consecutive ton
Daryl Mitchell and Gaikwad put on 107 runs in quick time for the second wicket, and the Kiwi brought up his maiden fifty in yellow colours
Shivam Dube, like always, provided the impetus at the back end with a 20-ball 39, which included four sixes
Crowd-favourite MS Dhoni gave his fans plenty to cheer with a first-ball four and provided CSK the customary final-over flourish
With CSK winning the contest by 78 runs, SRH remains winless against Super Kings at Chepauk after five matches
The win helped CSK climb to the third spot in the standings, up from sixth, and the team also went one position above SRH
Having lost eight out of nine tosses this season, skipper Gaikwad and this team will be happy with five wins in nine matches