GT vs RCB IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Jacks, Kohli lead Bengaluru to thumping win vs Gujarat Titans

RCB secured its second win on the trot after it hunted down GT’s 201-run target in 16 overs with the loss of just one wicket

RCB’s win was orchestrated by Will Jacks, who scored a 41-ball 100 to help his side to its third win of the season

Virat Kohli pitched in with a 44-ball 70. He put on a match-winning unbeaten partnership of 166 with Jacks to help RCB to the win

Earlier, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and sent GT to bat first

RCB was soon on top after GT openers Saha and Gill were dismissed cheaply inside the PowerPlay

Sai Sudharsan led the revival for GT, with the left-handed batter scoring a classy, unbeaten 84

Photo Credit: Ajit Solanki

M Shahrukh Khan provided Sudharsan with much-needed support with a quick-fire fifty

In the end, the effort from GT batters proved to be futile as Jacks and Kohli smashed down the target with ease

By Team Sportstar
By Team Sportstar
By Team Sportstar