Odisha FC remains undefeated in this ISL season at home with a 2-1 win over Mohun Bagan SG in the first leg of the ISL semifinal
In the first leg, both the sides were reduced to 10 men, with Mohun Bagan’s Armando Sadiku and Odisha FC’s Carlos Delgado getting red cards
Manvir Singh scored for Mohun Bagan SG while Roy Krishna and Delgado scored for Odisha FC
Odisha FC qualified by beating Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 in the playoff at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar
Mohun Bagan SG - the defending champion has already won the League Shield after a difficult start to the season
Mohun Bagan SG will look to make a comeback on the same ground where it won the Shield, beating Mumbai City FC 2-1