KKR vs PBKS, IPL Match Highlights in Pictures: Bairstow, Shashank carnage help Punjab chase down record target v Kolkata

Sam Curran won the toss and decided to bowl first

The dangerous opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine got off to a blistering start as they put on a 100+ opening stand

By the time Narine got out after making a 32-ball 71, KKR was at 138/1 in the 11th over and on course to breach the 250-run mark

Salt continued his onslaught on the other side and got to a 37-ball 75, before Curran uprooted his stumps

Shreyas’ 10-ball 29 then steered KKR to a mammoth 261/6 in 20 overs

Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow opened the chase, with pressure mounting on them from ball one

Prabhsimran’s 20-ball 54 powered PBKS to 93 runs in the PowerPlay

Then came Rilee Rossouw and forged a 39-ball 85-run partnership ensured the required run rate was within their reach

Bairstow smashed his second IPL century with Shashank Singh, who was smashing bowlers around the park, on the other side

Shashank and Bairstow held their nerves and ensured PBKS chase down a record-breaking total with eight balls to spare

List of highest successful run chase

More Shorts

In Pictures: From Dravid to PT Usha, sportspersons cast their votes in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
By Team Sportstar
List of all records broken in IPL 2024
By Team Sportstar
Most expensive bowling spells in IPL
By Team Sportstar