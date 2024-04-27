KKR vs PBKS, IPL Match Highlights in Pictures: Bairstow, Shashank carnage help Punjab chase down record target v Kolkata

Sam Curran won the toss and decided to bowl first
The dangerous opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine got off to a blistering start as they put on a 100+ opening stand
By the time Narine got out after making a 32-ball 71, KKR was at 138/1 in the 11th over and on course to breach the 250-run mark
Salt continued his onslaught on the other side and got to a 37-ball 75, before Curran uprooted his stumps
Shreyas’ 10-ball 29 then steered KKR to a mammoth 261/6 in 20 overs
Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow opened the chase, with pressure mounting on them from ball one
Prabhsimran’s 20-ball 54 powered PBKS to 93 runs in the PowerPlay
Then came Rilee Rossouw and forged a 39-ball 85-run partnership ensured the required run rate was within their reach
Bairstow smashed his second IPL century with Shashank Singh, who was smashing bowlers around the park, on the other side
Shashank and Bairstow held their nerves and ensured PBKS chase down a record-breaking total with eight balls to spare