In Pictures: From Dravid to PT Usha, sportspersons cast their votes in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath, cast his vote in the second phase of the 2024 General Elections in Bengaluru on Friday.

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the senior men’s cricket team of India, was seen standing in the queue to cast his vote in Bengaluru and he spoke to the media after voting.

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India pacer Mohammed Shami also turned up for his vote from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, with his family.

Photo Credit: X/ANI Screengrab

“I have abided by my most important fundamental duty as an Indian citizen to cast my vote at my village booth no.28 at AMUP School, Meladi, Payyoli,” Olympican PT Usha wrote on social media after voting.

Photo Credit: X/P. T. Usha

Anil Kumble, the highest wicket-taking spinner for India, was seen posing with his the “I’m a Proud Voter” cutout after casting his vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Photo Credit: X/Anil Kumble

