SRH made history by setting the highest IPL total ever - an astonishing 287/3 in 20 overs - against RCB
SRH had earlier set the record by scoring 277/3 vs MI before breaking it again a few days later
Lucknow Super Giants recorded the highest successful run chase at Chepauk, overhauling a 211-run target
Marcus Stoinis recorded the highest individual score in a chase - 124 not out - against Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded the highest score in a chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad - 262/7
The SRH vs RCB game on April 15th witnessed the highest-ever aggregate in a T20 game - 549
Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded the highest PowerPlay score in T20 cricket - 125/0 vs DC
Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk hit the quickest half-century of the season in just 15 balls; it was also the joint third-fastest fifty in IPL history
SRH equalled its own record of hitting the most sixes by a team in an IPL innings - 22 - against DC
Mohit Sharma conceded 73 from four overs against DC, the most expensive spell in IPL
Rishabh Pant is the only batter who has scored most runs against a particular bowler in a T20 game
The SRH vs MI game saw the most sixes hit in an IPL match
SRH vs RCB: Most expensive bowling spell by an overseas bowler in IPL history: Reece Topley 1/68
Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan - highest eighth wicket partnership in IPL history
Yuzvendra Chahal became the first cricketer to complete 200 wickets in IPL
With 26 wickets, Trent Boult became the bowler with most wickets in the first over in IPL history
Rohit Sharma became the fifth cricketer to hit 500 sixes in T20 cricket
Virat Kholi topped the list for most catches in IPL history