D Gukesh comes home to a grand reception in Chennai

FIDE Candidates champion D Gukesh returned home to a grand welcome in Chennai

The 17-year-old was welcomed with garlands on his arrival at the Chennai airport

The youngest Indian Grandmaster was seen embracing his mother and relatives after landing from Toronto

Many fans came to show their support- school children waved the Indian flag and were also sporting Gukesh masks

The teenager gave autographs to fans and spoke to the media

D Gukesh, the second Indian to win the Candidates tournament, became the youngest to do so at the age of 17 years

He is also the youngest challenger to the World Champiopnship Title and will face reigning champion Ding Liren later this year.

