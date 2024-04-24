ISL 2023-24 Semifinal 2: Mumbai City FC eyes final spot in western derby against FC Goa

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will play over two legs on April 24 and 29 respectively

Finishing second in the points table, Mumbai City FC returned to the semifinals after missing out last year

FC Goa staved off a comeback by Chennaiyin FC to beat it 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the playoff

Mumbai City FC has qualified three times in 10 editions of ISL

The Gaurs have the most number of ISL playoff appearances with six qualifications

Form Guide FC Mumbai : Matches: 22, Wins: 14, Losses: 3, Draws: 5, Head coach: Petr Kratky

Form Guide FC Goa :  Matches: 22, Wins: 13, Losses: 3, Draws: 6,Head coach: Manolo Márquez

Mumbai City FC won its first and only trophy so far, in the eighth edition of ISL.

FC Goa has yet to win the Championship so far

More Shorts

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match highlights in pictures: Stoinis cancels out Gaikwad’s ton as LSG does the double over Chennai Super Kings
By Team Sportstar
All centuries scored in IPL 2024 so far
By Team Sportstar
Should Impact Player rule continue in IPL?
By Team Sportstar