ISL 2023-24 Semifinal 2: Mumbai City FC eyes final spot in western derby against FC Goa

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will play over two legs on April 24 and 29 respectively
Finishing second in the points table, Mumbai City FC returned to the semifinals after missing out last year
FC Goa staved off a comeback by Chennaiyin FC to beat it 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the playoff
Mumbai City FC has qualified three times in 10 editions of ISL
The Gaurs have the most number of ISL playoff appearances with six qualifications
Form Guide FC Mumbai : Matches: 22, Wins: 14, Losses: 3, Draws: 5, Head coach: Petr Kratky
Form Guide FC Goa : Matches: 22, Wins: 13, Losses: 3, Draws: 6,Head coach: Manolo Márquez
Mumbai City FC won its first and only trophy so far, in the eighth edition of ISL.
FC Goa has yet to win the Championship so far