CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match highlights in pictures: Stoinis cancels out Gaikwad’s ton as LSG does the double over Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to chase in Chepauk

Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed early by Matt Henry in the very first over

Photo Credit: Saikat

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad then anchored the innings, stitching partnerships with Daryll Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube to steady the CSK ship

Gaikwad and Jadeja stitched a 52-run stand off 39 balls

But it was Gaikwad’s link-up with Dube that truly set CSK up for a good total on a tricky wicket, with the pair putting on a 104-run stand in just 46 balls

Dube scored a quickfire 66 off 27 balls which featured three fours and seven sixes

Gaikwad eventually completed a cherished century in 56 balls, becoming the first CSK captain to score a century in the IPL

Dube fell in the final over, bringing MS Dhoni out in the middle

Dhoni scored a boundary off the one ball he faced, finishing with a strike rate of 400

CSK got 125 in the last ten overs to take its total to 210/4 in 20 overs

Quinton De Kock fell to Deepak Chahar for a duck, giving the home crowd at Chepauk a reason to raise the decibel levels.

KL Rahul fell for a 14-ball 16 while Devdutt Padikkal underwhelming season continued with a 19-ball 13

Nicholas Pooran and Stoinis stitched a 70-run stand off 34 balls to put LSG on track for a close finish with confidence

The Australian scored a century off 56 balls to take LSG close to a famous win at the fortress that is the Chepauk Stadium

Needing 17 off the last over, Stoinis took down Mustafirzur Rahman over long-on for a maximum before collecting a hat-trick of boundaries to seal the chase in style

Stoinis stunned a boisterous crowd into pin-drop silence with a sensational unbeaten hundred (124 n.o, 63b 13x4, 6x6)

He had Deepak Hooda for company and the duo put up 55 off just 19 runs to hand LSG its second win over CSK in four days, doing the double over Gaikwad and Dhoni’s men

More Shorts

All centuries scored in IPL 2024 so far
By Team Sportstar
Should Impact Player rule continue in IPL?
By Team Sportstar
ISL 2023-2024 Semifinal 1, MBSG vs OFC: Shield winner Mohun Bagan SG eyes Championship against Odisha FC
By Team Sportstar