CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match highlights in pictures: Stoinis cancels out Gaikwad’s ton as LSG does the double over Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to chase in Chepauk
Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed early by Matt Henry in the very first over
Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad then anchored the innings, stitching partnerships with Daryll Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube to steady the CSK ship
Gaikwad and Jadeja stitched a 52-run stand off 39 balls
But it was Gaikwad’s link-up with Dube that truly set CSK up for a good total on a tricky wicket, with the pair putting on a 104-run stand in just 46 balls
Dube scored a quickfire 66 off 27 balls which featured three fours and seven sixes
Gaikwad eventually completed a cherished century in 56 balls, becoming the first CSK captain to score a century in the IPL
Dube fell in the final over, bringing MS Dhoni out in the middle
Dhoni scored a boundary off the one ball he faced, finishing with a strike rate of 400
CSK got 125 in the last ten overs to take its total to 210/4 in 20 overs
Quinton De Kock fell to Deepak Chahar for a duck, giving the home crowd at Chepauk a reason to raise the decibel levels.
KL Rahul fell for a 14-ball 16 while Devdutt Padikkal underwhelming season continued with a 19-ball 13
Nicholas Pooran and Stoinis stitched a 70-run stand off 34 balls to put LSG on track for a close finish with confidence
The Australian scored a century off 56 balls to take LSG close to a famous win at the fortress that is the Chepauk Stadium
Needing 17 off the last over, Stoinis took down Mustafirzur Rahman over long-on for a maximum before collecting a hat-trick of boundaries to seal the chase in style
Stoinis stunned a boisterous crowd into pin-drop silence with a sensational unbeaten hundred (124 n.o, 63b 13x4, 6x6)
He had Deepak Hooda for company and the duo put up 55 off just 19 runs to hand LSG its second win over CSK in four days, doing the double over Gaikwad and Dhoni’s men