ISL 2023-2024 Semifinal 1, MBSG vs OFC: Shield winner Mohun Bagan SG eyes Championship against Odisha FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play Odisha FC over two legs, on April 23 and 28, respectively

Odisha FC qualified by beating Kerala Blasters FC 2-1  in the playoff at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has already won the League Shield after a difficult start, this season

Odisha FC secured its spot in the semifinals for the first time in the history of ISL, beating Kerala Blasters in the playoff.

Mohun Bagan SG has qualified for the semifinals four times in the 10 editions of ISL

Odisha FC form guide: Matches: 23, Wins: 12, Losses: 5, Draws: 6 Head Coach: Sergio Lobera

Mohun Bagan SG form guide: Matches: 22, Wins: 15, Losses: 4, Draws: 3 Head Coach: Antonio Lopez Habas

Though Odisha FC has won the Super Cup, it is yet to win the ISL Championship 

Mohun Bagan SG is the defending ISL champion and has won the shield this season 

