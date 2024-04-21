The four teams that remain in the race to win the trophy this season are: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, Odisha FC
Mohun Bagan Super Giant - The defending champion has already won the League Shield after a difficult start to the season
After a string of underwhelming results, Antonio Lopez Habas was brought in. The Spaniard made an instant impact and rejuvenated the squad which won four of its last five league matches
Finishing second in the points table, Mumbai City FC returned to the semifinals after missing out last year
It continued its momentum under new coach Petr Kratky and will face FC Goa in the semis in what will be a repeat fixture of the 2020-21 season
Odisha FC qualified by beating Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 in the playoff at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar
Diego Mauricio and Isak Vanlalruatfela scored for Odisha FC securing Odisha’s first ever ISL semifinal berth (in expanded season)
FC Goa staved off a comeback by Chennaiyin FC to beat it 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the playoff
The Gaurs made it to the semifinals for the first time in three years
The ISL final will be played on May 4 but the venue has not yet been announced