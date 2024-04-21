Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Top five most memorable El Clasico clashes between arch rivals of La Liga

La Liga, January 7, 1995; Barcelona 0 - 5 Real Madrid, Camp Nou, Barcelona 

Ivan Zamorano grabbed a hat-trick, future Barca manager Luis Enrique added a fourth and Jose Amavisca completed the rout, leading Real Madrid to a famous win. 

La Liga, March 10, 2007; Barcelona 3 - 3 Real Madrid, Camp Nou, Barcelona

The day a teenage Messi announced himself to the world with his maiden hat-trick.

La Liga, October 25, 2014; Barcelona 4 - 3 Real Madrid, Bernabéu, Santiago

A Cristiano Ronaldo penalty put Real 3-2 ahead and Messi completed his hat-trick with two penalties to snatch victory for Barca

La Liga, November 29, 2010; Barcelona 5 - 0 Real Madrid, Camp Nou, Barcelona

A fifth successive El Clasico victory in La Liga under Guardiola was delivered by a David Villa brace and goals from Xavi, Pedro and Jeffren

LaLiga, April 23, 2017; Barcelona 3 - 2 Real Madrid, Bernabéu, Santiago

Messi, who scored his 500th Barcelona goal fired in from the edge of the area to win it for Barcelona.

