Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Top five most memorable El Clasico clashes between arch rivals of La Liga

La Liga, January 7, 1995; Barcelona 0 - 5 Real Madrid, Camp Nou, Barcelona
Ivan Zamorano grabbed a hat-trick, future Barca manager Luis Enrique added a fourth and Jose Amavisca completed the rout, leading Real Madrid to a famous win.
La Liga, March 10, 2007; Barcelona 3 - 3 Real Madrid, Camp Nou, Barcelona
The day a teenage Messi announced himself to the world with his maiden hat-trick.
La Liga, October 25, 2014; Barcelona 4 - 3 Real Madrid, Bernabéu, Santiago
A Cristiano Ronaldo penalty put Real 3-2 ahead and Messi completed his hat-trick with two penalties to snatch victory for Barca
La Liga, November 29, 2010; Barcelona 5 - 0 Real Madrid, Camp Nou, Barcelona
A fifth successive El Clasico victory in La Liga under Guardiola was delivered by a David Villa brace and goals from Xavi, Pedro and Jeffren
LaLiga, April 23, 2017; Barcelona 3 - 2 Real Madrid, Bernabéu, Santiago
Messi, who scored his 500th Barcelona goal fired in from the edge of the area to win it for Barcelona.