DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match highlights in pictures: Travis Head blitz headlines another Sunrisers batting smoke show

Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma continued their habit of giving SRH explosive starts, except this time, they began on fifth gear
While Travis Head went hammer and tongs in a remarkable innings, his partner Abhishek Sharma was scoring at a brisker pace
The pair put on 131-run stand for the first wicket, with 125 of those coming just in the PowerPlay (the highest in T20 cricket)
Abhishek Sharma cranked out 46 runs in just 12 balls before Kuldeep Yadav struck
Kuldeep Yadav took out Abhishek and Aiden Markram in the same over to stifle SRH’s momentum
Kuldeep eventually dismissed Head too, with the Australian falling for a 32-ball 89
Nitish Kumar Reddy then took charge of the innings, steadying the ship with Shahbaz Ahmed
Shabaz Ahmed remained unbeaten, scoring a clinical 29-ball 59 to help SRH finish with 266/7 in 20 overs
Hyderabad scored the fifth highest IPL total - 266/7
SRH equaled its own record of hitting joint most sixes hit by a team in an innings in IPL - 22
Prithvi Shaw started DC’s run chase with intent, hitting Washington Sundar for four consecutive fours, but lost his wicket in the same over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed former teammate David Warner for just one run to keep momentum in SRH’s corner
Jake Fraser-McGurk kept Delhi in the hunt with an 18-ball 65 but DC was also behind the curve in this game
Abhishek Porel chipped in with a 22-ball 42
While the game was long lost, Rishabh Pant resisted with a 35-ball 44 and could not find a way to put away SRH’s bowlers at a healthy rate
T. Natarajan then wound up the tail to end with enviable figures of 4-1-19-4, his career-best figures
He is the only bowler in the entire game who managed an economy rate under 6.00 - 4.75
This victory took Sunrisers to second in the points table with its fourth win on the trot and 10 points, while Delhi Capitals is placed seventh with three wins in eight games and six points.