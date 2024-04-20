Armand Duplantis put down a marker ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics as the Swede broke his own pole vault world record with a 6.24 metres effort in the first Diamond League meeting of the season
It was the eighth time that Duplantis broke the world record, and the 24-year-old was the only man to clear six metres at the Egret Stadium
Here’s a look at Mondo Duplantis’ record-breaking performances
Word Record 1 - 6.17 metres 8 February, 2020
World Record 2- 6.18 metres 15 February, 2020
World Record 3 - 6.19 metres 7 March, 2022
World Record 4 - 6.20 metres 20 March, 2022
World Record 5 - 6.21 metres 24 July, 2022
World Record 6 - 6.22 metres 25 February, 2022
World Record 7 - 6.23 metres 17 September, 2023
World Record 8 - 6.24 metres 20 April, 2024