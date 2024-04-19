PBKS vs MI, IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Punjab Kings falls short in yet another final over thriller

Sam Curran won the toss and Punjab Kings opted to bowl first

Rabada struck off his first ball, removing Ishan Kishan in the third over. Harpreet Brar took a neat coach at the deep third boundary

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stitched an 81-run stand off 57 balls for the second wicket to steady MI’s PowerPlay

Featuring in his 250th IPL match, Rohit was dismissed after a handy 25-ball 36

With some assistance from Tilak Varma, with whom he put up a 49-run stand in 28 balls, Surya Kumar Yadav helped propel the MI score to a healthy place

Tim David’s 7-ball 14 also helped as Mumbai Indians finished with 192/7 on the board, the highest total at this venue in the format

In response, Bumrah and Coetzee made life difficult for the home team, removing the top four with just nine runs on the board

More Shorts

Former World No. 1 Kento Momota retires from international badminton at 29
By Team Sportstar
GT vs DC, IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Delhi earns comfortable win over Gujarat
By Team Sportstar
Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik listed among 100 most influential people by Time magazine
By Team Sportstar