GT vs DC, IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Delhi earns comfortable win over Gujarat

Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opened the innings for Gujarat while Khaleel Ahmed started with the ball

Gujarat lost both the openers early in the game. Gill’s side was constantly losing wickets and was at 30/4 at the end of PowerPlay

Gujarat’s batting never really took off as the Delhi bowlers exploited the assistance that the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium offered

Mukesh Kumar starred with the ball, picking up three wickets as Gujarat was bundled out for a paltry 89

Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk opened the chase while GT debutant Sandeep Warrior started with the ball

Fraser-McGurk went all guns blazing right from the start and made 20 off 10 balls before both the openers were dismissed in quick succession

Delhi lost wickets quite regularly but cameos from the top-order helped Pant to see the game through

DC registered a six-wicket win with a whopping 67 balls to spare

