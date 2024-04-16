KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Buttler century helps Rajasthan pull of heist against Kolkata

Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first
The usual opening pair of Sunil Narine and Phil Salt opened the innings for KKR while Trent Boult started off with the new ball
Salt was dismissed cheaply as Avesh Khan provided the early breakthrough but Narine kept going big on the other end
Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s handy 18-ball 30 kept the run-rate ticking, alongside Narine, who was hitting sixes for fun
Despite losing wickets regularly, Narine kept going and bought up his maiden T20 century in just 46 deliveries
R. Ashwin’s poor form with the ball continued as the 37-year-old conceded 49 runs in his four overs and was unable to pick any wickets
Rinku Singh’s 9-ball 20 helped KKR post 223/6 at the end of 20 overs
With a daunting task ahead, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the chase for RR. Impact Sub Viabhav Arora started off with the ball
Jaiswal was yet again dismissed early. Arora’s inswinger forced an outside edge off Jaiswal’s bat as Venkatesh Iyer pouched an easy catch at slip
Riyan Parag’s 14-ball 34 helped RR maintain the momentum but Harshit Rana had the last laugh as he claimed the wicket of the youngster
Varun Chakaravarthy then struck twice on consecutive deliveries to remove Ashwin and the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer to put RR in a bothersome spot
However, Buttler’s unbeaten century helped RR complete an unlikely chase