Barcelona vs PSG: Looking back at the iconic Champions League clash where Messi and Co. pulled off ‘La Remontada’

In the 2016-17 UCL round of 16 tie between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Angel Di Maria scored twice in the first leg to help PSG win 4-0
Before the second leg, Barcelona coach Luis Enrique famously said “If a team can score four times against us, we can score six times against them,” hinting at what was to come.
In the second leg at home, Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the third minute of the match
A Layvin Kurzawa own goal in the 40th minute ensured that Barcelona went into half-time only two goals down on aggregate.
Five minutes into the second half, Lionel Messi converted a penalty to bring the Catalans closer to drawing level.
Barcelona’s hopes were seemingly brought down after Edinson Cavani scored Paris Saint-Germain’s only goal in the 62nd minute, gaining a valuable away goal.
Neymar Jr scored two goals in the closing stages, a free kick in the 88th minute and a controversial penalty kick when Luis Suarez fell in the first minute of added time, to make it 5-5 on aggregate.
With minutes to spare and needing a goal to win, Neymar delivered a cross into the penalty area, and Sergi Roberto scored Barcelona’s sixth and final goal in the 90+5th minute.
On that day, Barcelona produced arguably the greatest European fightback of all time, winning 6–1 and advanced to the quarter-finals 6–5 on aggregate.