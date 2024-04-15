RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Hyderabad posts record-breaking 287/3 in 20 overs

Faf Du Plessis won the toss and RCB elected to field first

SRH named an unchanged 11 while RCB had two changes. Lockie Ferguson and Saurav Chauhan replaced Glenn Maxwel and Mohammed Siraj

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opened for SRH while Will Jacks started off with the ball

The PowerPlay belonged to SRH as both the openers dominated, accumulating 76 at the end of six overs

The duo added 108 runs for the first wicket before Reece Topley managed to get rid of Abhishek, who departed after scoring 50 off 27 balls

But the onslaught continued from the otherside as Head was unstoppable. The Aussie got to his maiden IPL century in just 39 balls

Top 5 fastest IPL centuries

After Head fell, Heinrich Klaasen maintained the momentum and smashed a 23-ball 50 as SRH was 205/2 in 15 overs

Abdul Samad and Aiden Markram combined to take SRH to 287/3 in 20 overs, the highest-ever total in the history of IPL, breaking their own record

Highest team totals in IPL

RCB now has two unwanted IPL records under its belt: Most runs conceded in an innings and the lowest-ever team total (49 vs KKR)

