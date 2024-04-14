KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Starc, Narine star as Kolkata restricts Rahul’s Lucknow to 161

Lucknow Super Giants sported a special green and maroon jersey as a tribute the city of Kolkata and its iconic football club Mohun Bagan.
Vaibhav Arora removed the dangerous Quinton de Kock for 10 of 8b.
LSG captain KL Rahul played some attacking shorts to give his some much needed momentum.
Ramandeep Singh takes a stunning catch to get rid of Deepak Hooda on the bowling of Mitchell Starc.
Ayush Badoni joined KL Rahul to resurrect LSG’s innings after early setbacks.
KL Rahul’s innings of 39 of 27b, including two maximums was cut short by was Andre Russell.
Phil Salt takes a sharp reaction catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis for 10 of 5b.
Sunil Narine finished his quota of four over for only 17 runs and picked up the wicket of Ayush Badoni.
Nicholas Pooran played a quickfire knock of 45 of 32b to take LSG over 150.
Mitchell Starc took three wickets and just conceded six runs in the final over to restrict LSG to 161.