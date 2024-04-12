LSG vs DC IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Badoni’s fifty powers Lucknow to 167 after Kuldeep, Khaleel show

Khaleel Ahmed strike twice to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 57/2 in the powerplay.
Kuldeep Yadav removed Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran in two consecutive deliveries to hand Delhi Capitals an advantage.
LSG captain KL Rahul was dismissed for 39 of 22b by Kuldeep, who was making a comeback in the match after an injury layoff.
Deepak Hooda, who came on as an impact player for LSG was sent to the dugout by Ishant Sharma after scoring 10 of 13b.
Ayush Badoni launched a counter attack alongside Arshad Khan to resurrect LSG’s innings with a 50-run partnership.
Ayush Badoni scored a 55 of 35b to take his side to a competitive 167/7 in 20 overs.
Yash Thakur cleaned up David Warner in the fourth over to give LSG a good start.
Jake Fraser-McGurk and Prithvi Shaw showed their attacking prowess to take Delhi to 62/1 at the end of the poweplay.
Nicholas Pooran took a superb catch to get rid of Shaw’s 32- run innings of 22b.