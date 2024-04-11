MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Bumrah fifer; Kishan, Surya fifties take Mumbai Indians to a comfortable win

Jasprit Bumrah gave MI the perfect start, removing orange cap holder Virat Kohli for 3
Will Jacks hit two boundaries before falling to Akash Madhwal for 8 on his debut
Captain Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar rebuilt the innings after the early jolt, combining for a 50-stand
Rajat Patidar completed his fifty off just 25 balls before falling to Gerald Coetzee
Glenn Maxwell’s torrid tournament continued, falling for a duck to Shreyas Gopal’s googly
Faf du Plessis got to his first fifty of IPL 2024, before falling to Bumrah for 61
Bumrah finished with figures of 5/21 in his four overs, his second IPL fifer
A late blitz from Dinesh Karthik (53 off 23 balls) took RCB to a formidable total of 196
Ishan Kishan got the chase off to the perfect start, scoring a quickfire fifty and combining with Rohit Sharma for a 100-run stand
Rohit Sharma struck a 24-ball 32 before a stunning catch from Reece Topley cut his innings short
Suryakumar Yadav smashed his fastest IPL fifty, off just 17 balls to take MI to the brink of victory
Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma then finished the job within 15.3 overs to move upto 7th in the standings