PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Nitish blitzkrieg takes Hyderabad to 182/9 in 20 overs

Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to field first

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head opened the innings for SRH while  Kagiso Rabada started with the new ball

Head got lucky, like each of his previous four innings, after Punjab decided to not go upstairs after Jitesh Sharma gloved one behind the stumps. Replays showed he indeed got a inside edge

However, Head’s stay in the middle was short-lived as Arshdeep Singh provided the early breakthrough for PBKS. He went on to dismiss Markram in the same over

SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Harshal Patel and Sam Curran combined to leave SRH 66/4 at the end of 10 overs

But Nitish Kumar Reddy’s 37-ball 64 lifted the run-rate as he took SRH to 100 in the 13th over and past 150 in the 17th

Cameos Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed helped SRH post 182/9 in 20 overs

SRH could’nt have asked for a better start as skipper Cummins removed Bairstow for a naught in the first over of the chase

To make things worse for PBKS, Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck on consecutive overs to send Prabhsimran Singh and Dhawan packing

With Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza in the middle, PBKS laboured to 27/3 at the end of 6 overs. The lowest PP total this season

