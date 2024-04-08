CSK vs KKR IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Chennai Super Kings restricts Kolkata Knight Riders to 137

Tushar Deshpande struck early, removing Phil Salt for a first-ball duck after Ruturaj Gaikwad won his first toss and inserted KKR into bat
Sunil Naraine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi combined for a 56-run stand, taking KKR to a good score at the end of the PowerPlay
Ravindra Jadeja struck twice in an over to derail the KKR innings, the first wickets for spin at Chepauk this year
Shreyas Iyer held fort for a while, with wickets falling at regularly at the other end
Shreyas’ stay was brought to an end in the last over with Jadeja scalping his 100th IPL catch