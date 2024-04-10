RR vs GT, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Tewatia, Rashid cameos ensure thrilling win for Gujarat over Rajasthan

After heavy rain delayed the start of the match, Shubman Gill won the toss and decided GT will bat first
Jos Buttler and Yashaswi Jaiswal opened the innings for Rajasthan while Umesh Yadav started with the ball
Yashaswi Jaiswal’s struggle this season continued as he was dismissed for a 19-ball 24 as Umesh provided GT its first breakthrough
Buttler’s stay at the crease was cut short by Rashid Khan after he edged one to slips. The Englishman was dismissed on 8(10b)
But Riyan Parag and skipper Sanju Samson combined to rescue Rajasthan out of a tricky situation as they put on a 78-ball 130-run stand
Riyan fell after making a brisk 48-ball 76 in the 19th over. RR was 3-172 at that stage
Samson and new joinee Shimron Hetmyer gave RR a perfect finish as Umesh conceded 19 runs in the final over. RR finished with 196/3 on the board
GT had a slow start and steady to the chase as Gill and Sai Sudharsan’s opening partnership took the team to 44/0 at the end of PowerPlay
Kuldeep Sen provided RR the much needed breakthrough as Sudharsan was trapped leg before. He made a 29-ball 35
The rampant Sen did not let GT slip away as he struck twice in the same over to remove Matthew Wade and Abhinav Manohar in the same over
Yuzvendra Chahal then dismissed Vijay Shankar (16) to leave GT in a precarious position. Gill’s side was 111/4 at the end of 13th over
Samson’s brilliance behind the stumps brought down the curtains on Gill’s 44-ball 77 run stay
In a surprising turn of events, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia’s late blitz helped GT snatch an unlikely win. The duo managed to smash 15 runs off the final over