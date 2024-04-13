PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Punjab posts 147/8 in 20 overs

Shikhar Dhawan, who sustained a knee injury during the game against SRH, was sidelined
Sam Curran was named the stand-in captain. Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first
Atharva Taide, who replaced Dhawan, and Jonny Bairstow opened with the bat for PBKS while Trent Boult started off with the new ball
Taide’s stay at the crease was short lived as Avesh Khan provided the first breakthrough for RR
Yuzvendra Chahal and keshav Maharaj struck on consecutive overs just after the PowerPlay to leave PBKS at 3-47 in eight overs
Punjab’s batting unit never really took off after that with Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 16b) being the only player to cross the 30-run mark
Rajasthan bowlers were economical and took wickets at regular intervals as Punjab posted a sub-par 147/8 in 20 overs