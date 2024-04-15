MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Travis Head registers fourth fastest century; List of fastest hundreds in Indian Premier League

Head completed his first IPL hundred in just 39 balls, behind only Chris Gayle, Yusuf Pathan and David Miller in the list of fastest IPL centuries.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 20:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Travis Head of SRH celebrates after scoring a century during IPL 2024 match between SRH and RCB at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Travis Head of SRH celebrates after scoring a century during IPL 2024 match between SRH and RCB at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Travis Head of SRH celebrates after scoring a century during IPL 2024 match between SRH and RCB at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K / THE HINDU

Travis Head scored the fourth quickest IPL century during the Sunrisers Hyderabad match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Head completed his first IPL hundred in just 39 balls, behind only Chris Gayle, Yusuf Pathan and David Miller in the list of fastest IPL centuries.

The southpaw hit nine fours and eight sixes in his knock before being dismissed for 102 off 41 balls, holing out to RCB captain Faf Du Plessis, off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson.

Fastest 100s in IPL
Chris Gayle - 30 balls vs PWI (2013)
Yusuf Pathan - 37 balls vs MI (2010)
David Miller - 38 balls vs RCB (2013)
Travis Head - 39 balls vs RCB (2024)
Adam Gilchrist - 42 balls vs MI (2008)

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Travis Head

