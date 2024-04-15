RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Travis Head registers fourth fastest century; List of fastest hundreds in Indian Premier League

Travis Head scored the fourth quickest IPL century during the Sunrisers Hyderabad match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
Head completed his first IPL hundred in just 39 balls, behind only Chris Gayle, Yusuf Pathan and David Miller in the list of fastest IPL centuries.
The southpaw hit nine fours and eight sixes in his knock before being dismissed for 102 off 41 balls, holing out to RCB captain Faf Du Plessis, off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson.
Fastest 100s in IPL
