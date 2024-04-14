Match in pictures: Bayer Leverkusen beats Werder Bremen 5-0 to win first-ever Bundesliga title

Victor Boniface started proceedings for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring from the penalty spot in the 25th minute, after Jonas Hofmann was fouled in the box.
Former Arsenal man Granit Xhaka doubled Leverkusen’s lead in the 60th minute with an outstanding first-time shot, into the top left corner.
Half-time substitute Florian Wirtz scored the third for Leverkusen in the 68th minute, hitting the ball with power from outside the box.
In the 83rd minute, Wirtz scored his second and Leverkusen’s fourth after a beautiful ball over the top from Exequiel Palacios set up the German for a one-on-one with the opposition keeper.
His celebrations were cut short by home fans invading the pitch, forcing Wirtz to calm them down.
Wirtz completed his hat trick in the 90th minute and capped off an unbelievable season for his side. This prompted the fans to break loose and invade the pitch, forcing the referee to blow the whistle for full-time.
Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen broke the Bundesliga record for most undefeated matches in a single season, having won 25 of the 29 matches so far. It is also undefeated in 43 matches across all competitions.