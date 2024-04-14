MI vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Ruturaj, Dube 50s, Dhoni cameo help Chennai post 206/4 in 20 overs

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first
MI named an unchanged 11 but Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side saw one change: Matheesha Pathirana in for Maheesh Theekshana
In a surprising turn of events, Ajinkya Rahane opened the innings alongside Rachin Ravindra while Mohammad Nabi bowled the first over
Gerald Coetzee struck in his first over as Rahane was dismissed for an eight-ball five
Rachin Ravindra was the next to fall as he was caught behind by Ishan Kishan off shreyas Gopal
After losing both the openers cheaply, Ruturaj and Shivam Dube stood firm and added 90 runs off just 45 balls for the third wicket partnership
MS Dhoni’s final over flourish ensured CSK cross the 200-run mark. The Ruturaj-led side posted 206/4 in 20 overs
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan stitched an impressive partnership up top to take MI to 63/0 in 6 overs
Matheesha Pathirana provided CSK the first breakthrough as he dismissed Ishan Kishan. Shardul Thakur caught a stinger at midwicket to remove the left hander
In the same over, Mustafizur Rahman took a blinder of a catch at the edge of the boundary line to dissmiss Suryakumar Yadav for a naught
While MI was losing wickets at regular intervals, Rohit stood firm on the other side, notching up his 50 in 30 deliveries
With Rohit and Tim David in the middle, MI needed 72 runs off the final four overs