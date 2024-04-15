Sunrisers Hyderabad is on track to beat its own record for the highest team total in IPL history during the encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
Kolkata Knight Riders had earlier come close to breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad’s record for the highest team score in an IPL match after it scored a mammoth 272 for seven against Delhi Capitals in Vizag on Wednesday.
SRH had recorded 277/3 in 20 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad against the Mumbai Indians earlier in the season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru held the record before SRH when it posted 263 runs against Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru in 2013.
Here is the list of highest scores in the IPL:
- SRH 277/3 vs MI in 2024*
- KKR 272/7 vs DC in 2024
- RCB 263/5 vs PWI in 2013
- LSG 256/5 vs PBKS in 2023
- RCB 248/3 vs GL in 2016
- CSK 246/5 vs RR in 2010
- MI 246/5 vs SRH in 2024*
- KKR 245/6 vs KXIP in 2018
- CSK 240/5 vs KXIP in 2008
- CSK 235/4 vs KKR in 2023
