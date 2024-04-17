Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik listed among 100 most influential people by Time magazine

Olympic medallist Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik was listed among the 100 most influential people of 2024 by Time magazine

She was recognised for taking a stand against the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Sakshi is India’s only female Olympic medallist in wrestling

She along with Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat spearheaded the wrestler’s protest against Singh, demanding his arrest

A charge sheet was filed against Singh but he continues to deny the allegations

“This fight is no longer only for India’s female wrestlers. It is for the daughters of India whose voices have been silenced time and again,” Sakshi said during the protest

Sakshi decided to quit wrestling the day when Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan took charge of WFI after an election

More Shorts

Best knocks in IPL run chases: Buttler’s pyrotechnics, Watson’s blitzkrieg and more
By Team Sportstar
KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Buttler century helps Rajasthan pull of heist against Kolkata
By Team Sportstar
Barcelona vs PSG: Looking back at the iconic Champions League clash where Messi and Co. pulled off ‘La Remontada’
By Team Sportstar