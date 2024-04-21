KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match highlights in pictures: Kolkata Knight Riders edge out Royals Challengers Bengaluru by one run

Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field first

Photo Credit: ANI

Phil Salt gave KKR a powerful start, fired 48 runs in just 14 balls

Photo Credit: PTI

KKR lost early wickets but didn’t lose its momentum as Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s innings of 50 runs from 36 balls

Photo Credit: AP

Ramandeep came to bat in the 18th over and scored a quick-fire knock of 28* in just 9 balls and gave KKR a strong finish to set a target of 223.

Photo Credit: AP

Kohli started strong with the bat but gave his wicket away early in a controversial dismissal

Photo Credit: PTI

Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar recorded a crucial partnership of 102 in 48 to keep RCB in the chase

Photo Credit: PTI

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine took four wickets in a span of just 12 balls as RCB’s batting collapsed

Photo Credit: AP

Karn Sharma hit three sixes in the final over to bring the game close but was dismissed in the penultimate delivery. Kolkata Knight Riders won the match by just one run!

Photo Credit: The Hindu

