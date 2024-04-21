KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match highlights in pictures: Kolkata Knight Riders edge out Royals Challengers Bengaluru by one run

Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field first
Phil Salt gave KKR a powerful start, fired 48 runs in just 14 balls
KKR lost early wickets but didn’t lose its momentum as Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s innings of 50 runs from 36 balls
Ramandeep came to bat in the 18th over and scored a quick-fire knock of 28* in just 9 balls and gave KKR a strong finish to set a target of 223.
Kohli started strong with the bat but gave his wicket away early in a controversial dismissal
Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar recorded a crucial partnership of 102 in 48 to keep RCB in the chase
Andre Russell and Sunil Narine took four wickets in a span of just 12 balls as RCB’s batting collapsed
Karn Sharma hit three sixes in the final over to bring the game close but was dismissed in the penultimate delivery. Kolkata Knight Riders won the match by just one run!