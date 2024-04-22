Jasprit Bumrah magic: A look at all wickets taken by Mumbai Indians pacer in IPL 2024 so far

The pace ace leads the Purple Cap race with 13 scalps this season

Wicket 1: In MI’s first match against Gujarat Titans, Bumrah opened his account for the season bowling Wriddhiman Saha out with a perfect yorker

Wicket 2: He then dismissed Sai Sudharsan in the 16th over leaving GT at a score of 134/5

Wicket 3: A mistimed shot played by David Miller got Bumrah another wicket

Wicket 4: In the match against Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw was clean bowled by Bumrah

Wicket 5: Bumrah dismissed Abhishek Porel in the 14th over leaving DC at a score of 144/3

Wicket 6: During the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Bumrah pocketed the big wicket of Virat Kohli 

Wicket 7: Faf du Plessis’ failed attempt for a maximum ended up in the hands of Tim David with RCB losing an important wicket

Wicket 8: Bumrah dismissed Mahipal Lomror on the first ball earning his third wicket of the innings

Wicket 9: Bumrah bagged another one by removing Saurav Chauhan leaving RCB at 170/7

Wicket 10: A mistimed shot by Vijaykumar Vyshak landed the fifth wicket for Bumrah, leading MI to a win

Wicket 11: In the match against Punjab Kings, he dismissed Rilee Rossouw in the PowerPlay and gave MI a perfect start

Wicket 12: He gave Punjab another shocker in the form of captain Sam Curran’s wicket, reducing it to 14/3

Wicket 13: Shashank Singh’s ill-timed shot gave an easy catch to Tilak Verma bagged Bumrah his third wicket of the match

