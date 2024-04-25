DC vs GT, IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Pant, Axar star as Delhi beats Gujarat in thriller

Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first

Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk opened the innings for Delhi Capitals

Sandeep Warrier provided an early breakthrough for the away side as Shaw was dismissed for 11. McGurk followed suit soon after

DC was reduced to 44/3 when Shai Hope too, fell cheaply

But then, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant forged a 68-ball 113 partnership to take DC past the 150-run mark in double quick time

Tristan Stubbs’ late flourish alongside skipper Pant helped DC post a tantalising 224/4 at the end of 20 overs

Wriddhiman Saha and Gill opened the chase but Nortje derailed GT’s plans as he dismissed the latter early

But Sai Sudharsan and Wriddhiman Saha stood firm and added 82 runs for the second wicket before the partnership was broken by Kuldeep Yadav

When the required run rate was slipping out of GT’s reach, David Miller played a blinder of an innings, scoring 55 off just 23 balls

However, Mukesh Kumar provided the much needed breakthrough for DC by claiming the wicket of the dangerous Miller to shift the momentum

Rashid Khan then threatened to take the home side over the line but eventually fell short as DC won by four runs

Photo Credit: Deepak Malik

