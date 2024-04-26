0/73 - Mohit Sharma, GT vs DC, New Delhi, 2024
Mohit conceded 73 from four overs against DC, the most expensive spell in IPL history
0/70 - Basil Thampi, SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018
Thampi leaked 70 runs in a match against RCB, which reached a winning total of 218/6
0/69 - Yash Dayal, GT vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023
With 29 needed to win off the last over, Rinku Singh smashed Yash for five sixes off the last five balls to script a miracle win
1/68 - Reece Topley, RCB vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2024
Topley conceded in 68 runs in the match where SRH recorded the highest score in IPL - 287
0/66 - Ishant Sharma, SRH vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2013
Ishant leaked 66 runs as Sunrisers Hyderabad ended up conceding 223/3 and lost by 77 runs