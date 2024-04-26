Punjab Kings recorded the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket after chasing down 262 during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.
On their way to 262, Punjab also recorded their highest IPL total, bettering the previous highest score of 232 which came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011.
Punjab broke South Africa’s record which chased down 259 against West Indies in 2023.
It also matched RCB to hit most runs in the second innings of a T20.
Rajasthan Royal held the record of the highest successful chase in IPL before Punjab.
HIGHEST SUCCESSFUL RUN CHASE IN T20
- Punjab Kings 262 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024
- South Africa 259 vs West Indies in 2023
- Middlesex 254 vs Surrey in 2023
- Bulgaria 246 vs Serbia in 2022
- Australia 245 vs New Zealand in 2018
Highest Successful Chase in IPL
Most Runs In Second Innings Of T20
Latest on Sportstar
- Punjab Kings records highest successful chase in T20 cricket during KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 match
- KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings registers highest score at Eden Gardens after record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders
- IPL 2024: Full list of highest successful run chase in Indian Premier League
- IPL 2024: Full list of highest team scores in Indian Premier League - KKR comes close to breaking SRH’s record
- IPL 2024 Points Table updated after KKR vs PBKS: Punjab Kings climbs to eighth spot after record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE