Punjab Kings recorded the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket after chasing down 262 during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

On their way to 262, Punjab also recorded their highest IPL total, bettering the previous highest score of 232 which came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011.

Punjab broke South Africa’s record which chased down 259 against West Indies in 2023.

It also matched RCB to hit most runs in the second innings of a T20.

Rajasthan Royal held the record of the highest successful chase in IPL before Punjab.

HIGHEST SUCCESSFUL RUN CHASE IN T20

Punjab Kings 262 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024

South Africa 259 vs West Indies in 2023

Middlesex 254 vs Surrey in 2023

Bulgaria 246 vs Serbia in 2022

Australia 245 vs New Zealand in 2018

Highest Successful Chase in IPL Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Score: 262 | Target: 262 in 2024 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - Score: 226 | Target: 224 in 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Score: 224 | Target: 224 in 2024 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Score: 219 | Target: 219 in 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers - Score: 217 | Target: 215 in 2008

Most Runs In Second Innings Of T20 Punjab Kings 262 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 - Won Royal Challengers Bengaluru 262 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2024 - Lost South Africa 259 vs West Indies in 2023 - Won Middlesex 254 vs Surrey in 2023 - Won Quetta Gladiators 253 vs Multan Sultan in 2023 - Lost Central Districts 248 vs Otago in 2016 - Lost Bulgaria 246 vs Serbia in 2022 - Won Mumbai Indians 246 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2024- Lost