DC vs MI, IPL Match Highlights in Pictures: Fraser-McGurk’s fiery knock guides Delhi Capitals to win over Mumbai Indians

It all started with DC opener Jake Fraser McGurk blazing through MI’s bowling attack, scoring 84 off 27 balls, with 11 fours and 6 sixes.
Shai Hope was the next to join the party as he carted five sixes in his 17-ball 41.
After a brief lull, DC skipper Rishabh Pant got the innings going again as he scored 29 off 19.
MI pacer Luke Wood had a day to forget as he conceded 68 runs off his four overs.
Tristan Stubbs offered the finishing touches with an array of scoops on either sides as he helped DC post 257/4 in its 20 overs.
Khaleel Ahmed derailed MI’s chase early on, picking the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.
MI skipper Hardik Pandya kept the battle going with a quickfire 46.
Rasikh Salam struck back for DC with the wickets of Pandya and Nehal Wadhera.
Tilak Verma battled on for MI with a fifty. The left-hander, along with Tim David brought their side close to the target.
But Mukesh Kumar defended 25 runs off the final over to help DC to another win IPL 2024