ISL 2023-24, MCFC vs FCG: Mumbai City FC eyes final spot against FC Goa in semifinal second leg

Mumbai City FC clinched a comeback victory, beating FC Goa 3-2 in the first leg of their semifinal clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Lallianzuala Chhangte (two goals) and Vikram Pratap Singh (one goal) scored for Mumbai City FC

For FC Goa, Boris Singh Thangjam and Brandon Fernades scored a goal each

Finishing second on the points table, Mumbai City FC returned to the semifinals after missing out last year

FC Goa staved off a comeback by Chennaiyin FC to beat it 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the playoffs

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will play the second leg on April 29 at the Mumbai Football Arena

