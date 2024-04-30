Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Top five most memorable clashes before UEFA Champions League semifinal

Champions League 2000 - 2001, Semifinals; Real Madrid 1 - 3 Bayern Munich, Olympiastadion, Munich 

It was this period which would go on to define the great rivalry between the two teams. Bayern defeated Real 3-1 on aggregate in the semifinals 

Champions League 2001 - 2002, Quarterfinals; Real Madrid 2 - 0 Bayern Munich, Olympiastadion, Munich 

Real Madrid overcame Bayern 2–0 in the second leg following its first-leg loss, securing the Champions League victory for the second time in three years 

Champions League 2006 - 2007, round of 16; Real Madrid 1 - 2 Bayern Munich, Allianz Arena, Germany 

Bayern Munich’s Roy Makaay scored the fastest goal in Champions League history

Champions League 2011 - 2012, Semifinals; Real Madrid 3 - 3 Bayern Munich, Allianz Arena, Germany 

The Semifinals of 2011 - 2012 ended in a tie with Bayern winning on penalties. Manuel Neuer played a major part in the shootout, making crucial saves against Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka

Champions League 2013 - 2014, Semifinals; Real Madrid 1 - 3 Bayern Munich, Allianz Arena, Germany 

The current Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti was managing Real Madrid. Real defeated Bayern 4-0 at the Allianz Arena in the second leg, which was the then Bayern manager Pep Guardiola’s biggest defeat as a manager

