LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Stoinis stars again as Lucknow beats Mumbai

KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first
Ishan Kishan and birthday boy Rohit Sharma opened the innings for Mumbai while Marcus Stoinis started off with the ball
Mohsin Khan provided the early breakthrough for the home team as Rohit perished cheaply after making a five-ball four
After Tilak Varma was dismissed via a run-out inflicted by Ravi Bishnoi, skipper Hardik was caught behind for a golden duck, leaving MI at 27/4
Mayank Yadav too chipped in as he rattled the stumps of Mohammad Nabi but had to walk out midway due to an abdominal strain
Nehal Wadhera played a slow but steady knock as he notched a 41-ball 46 to take MI over the 100-run mark
Tim David’s 18-ball 35 cameo then helped Mumbai post 144/7
KL Rahul and impact sub Arshin Kulkarni opened the chase. Nuwan Thushara bowled the first over for MI
Thushara made immediate impact as he trapped Kulkarni leg before to send him back to the hut for a golden duck
Rahul and Marcus Stoinis put on a short partnership but the 50+ run stand between Stoinis and Hooda steadied the LSG ship
Stoinis scored yet another half century and was eventually dismissed for a 45-ball 62
Although Mumbai tried its best to pull things back, Nicholas Pooran stood firm to take LSG past the finish line