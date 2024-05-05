LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Narine, Rana guide Kolkata to a comprehensive victory

KKR openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine continued their dominance in the Powerplay against LSG.
Phil Salt was dismissed by Naveen-ul-Haq but not before smashing 32 of 14b (5X4s,1X6s).
Sunil Narine continued his destructive form with the bat and scored yet another sublime 50 in no time.
Narine alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi put an impressive 50+ partnership.
Narine was finally sent back to the dugout by Ravi Bishnoi after smashing 81 of 39b (6X4s,7X6s).
Andre Russell failed to make an impact after coming up the order.
LSG’s concussion substitute Yudhvir Singh Charak, who came in place of Mohsin Khan picked up Raghuvanshi in his first ball.
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer played a quickfire innings of 23 of 15b.
Ramandeep Singh scored 25 of just 6b (1X4s,3X6s) to take KKR to 235/6.
Ramandeep took an outstanding catch of Arshin Kulkarni to give LSG an early setback.
LSG skipper KL Rahul started to showcase his class with the bat.
Marcus Stoinis joined Rahul to launch an onslaught on KKR bowlers.
Harshit Rana took the wicket of KL Rahul, who scored 25 of 21b.
Varun Chakaravarthy got the better of Deepak Hooda to hand LSG a huge blow.
Harshit Rana completed the catch of Marcus Stoinis of the bowling of Andre Russell.
Andre Russell sent the dangerous Nicholas Pooran back to further drown LSG’s chase.
Varun Chakaravarthy picked up 3/30 in three overs to take KKR on the verge of victory.
Harshit Rana finished with 3/24 to hand KKR a massive 98 run victory over LSG.