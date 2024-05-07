MI vs SRH Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Suryakumar century guides Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Hyderabad

Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head opened the innings for SRH while Nuwan Thushara started off with the ball
The SRH openers provided a solid start to the game and went on to stitch a 50+ patnership
Just when debutant Anshul Kamboj thought he got rid of the dangerous Head, the sirens went off. It was deemed a no-ball
It was Jasprit Bumrah, once again, who provided MI the much needed breakthough and dismissed Abhishek
Anshul Kamboj finally managed to get his wickets column ticking as he dismissed Mayank Agarwal to leave SRH at 68/2
Hardik and Piyush Chawla picked three wickets apiece and SRH was left reeling at 136/8
But SRH skipper Pat Cummins scored a handy 17-ball 35 and ensured that his side ended up with a decent total of 173/8 on board
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opened the chase for MI
But the left-hander’s stay at the crease was short lived as Marco Jansen struck in the second over to provide an early breakthrough
The momentum shifted further towards SRH when Rohit Sharma too, fell cheaply an over later. MI was reduced to 31/2
However, Surya Kumar Yadav steadied the chase and stood firm on one end
SKY and Tilak Varma managed to put on a whopping 143-run unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket
SKY concluded the chase in style as he got to his century with a six and helped his side cross the finish line comfortably with 16 balls to spare