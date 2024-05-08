SRH vs LSG Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Abhishek, Head power Hyderabad to a huge win

Sunrisers Hyderabad fans showcased their love to captain Pat Cummins on his birthday.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis in two consecutive overs to hand SRH a good start.
Pat Cummins got the wicket of LSG skipper KL Rahul, who score 29 of 33b.
Krunal Pandya was ran out by Cummins’ direct hit from mid on.
Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran then resurrected LSG’s innings by putting up a good partnership.
Ayush Badoni played some outrageous shots to scored a quickfire 55 of 30b.
Nicholas Pooran added 48 of 26b and took LSG to 165/4 in 20 overs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma entered with intent.
Both openers launched an assault on LSG bowlers from the very start.
The left-handed duo accumulated 107 in the Powerplay.
Abhishek Sharma scored 75 of 28b, including eight fours and six maximums.
Travis Head continued his destructive form and scored 89 of 30b (8X4s,8X6s).
Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 165 in 9.4 overs without losing a wicket to climb up third in the table.