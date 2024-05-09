ISL 2023-24: Top five Indian youngsters who shone in this season of Indian Super League

Vikram Partap Singh - Mumbai City FC
Vikram has found the net eight times and also provided four assists for his side
Jay Gupta - FC Goa
He has two goals and two assists to his name, a solid number for a full-back
Parthib Gogoi - Northeast United FC
With five goals and four assists to his name in the league, Parthib was a first team regular for The Highlanders
Sachin Suresh - Kerala Blasters FC
In his 15 appearances, Sachin had a save per-cent of 71.4 and was one of the most promising players for Ivan Vukomanovic’s side
Irfan Yadwad - Chennaiyin FC
In Chennaiyin FC’s win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the 22-year-old Yash Yadwad scored the crucial winner, securing a 3-2 win