B. Sai Sudharsan became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1000 runs in the IPL during the encounter between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Sudharsan reached the landmark in his 25th innings, quicker than Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had crossed the landmark in their 31st inning.
List of fastest Indians to 1000 runs in IPL: (in terms of no: of innings)
- Sai Sudharsan - 25*
- Sachin Tendulkar - 31
- Ruturaj Gaikwad - 31
- Tilak Varma - 33
- Suresh Raina - 34
- Yashasvi Jaiswal - 34
Latest on Sportstar
- GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: GT 231/3 (20 overs); Shubman, Sudharsan hundreds take Gujarat Titans to commanding total
- GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan becomes fastest Indian to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League
- GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Can Chennai Super Kings qualify for playoffs with a win over Gujarat Titans today?
- GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gill, Sudharsan register highest opening partnership for Gujarat Titans
- GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill scores the 100th IPL hundred in match against Chennai Super Kings
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE