B. Sai Sudharsan became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1000 runs in the IPL during the encounter between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Sudharsan reached the landmark in his 25th innings, quicker than Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had crossed the landmark in their 31st inning.

List of fastest Indians to 1000 runs in IPL: (in terms of no: of innings)