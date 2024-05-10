GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: GT 209/0 (17 overs); Shubman, Sudharsan bring up centuries

- May 10, 2024 20:58A RECORD HUNDRED FOR GILL
- May 10, 2024 20:56100GT 209/0 in 17 overs
Simarjeet to Gill, FOUR!Gill brings up his hundred, its the 100th hundred of IPL. He picks a single to long off. Sudharsan drives on a full-length delivery, gets one. SIX! That’s hundred for Sudharsan now! He hooks it over fine leg, the fielder was under it but falls over the rope as he catches it.
- May 10, 2024 20:48GT 196/0 in 16 overs
Shardul Thakur back to bowl his third. Just six runs from it, a quiet over for a change.
- May 10, 2024 20:47Sudharsan fastest Indian to 1000 IPL runs
- May 10, 2024 20:44GT 190/0 in 15 overs
Deshpande for his third over. CHANCE! Gill slices his off-side heave, it flies up off his toe end but Santner cannot reach it from long off, just that kind of day for CSK. FOUR! Gill latches onto the half-tracker and puts it away through mid wicket.
- May 10, 2024 20:43GT in 15 overs
Deshpande for his third over.
- May 10, 2024 20:396GT 179/0 in 14 overs
Mitchell for his final over. SIX! Gill shuffles across and packs this delivery angling down over fine leg. DROPPED and SIX! Gill hits this full delivery over the bowler. Tushar Deshpande gets under it but puts it down and the ball hits the fence on the full. SIX again! Gill lofts it over covers now. The final delivery is flicked to deep square for one. 19 runs in the over.
- May 10, 2024 20:334GT 160/0 in 13 overs
Santner back into bowl. FOUR! Gill packs him through the covers to breach the fence. FOUR for Sudharsan, Santner drags it down the leg and Sudharsan sweeps it with glee. SIX! Sudharsan slog sweeps this over mid wicket.
- May 10, 2024 20:284GT 143/0 in 12 overs
Mithcell again. FOUR! Sudharsan steps down the ground and lofts over covers. FOUR again! This time he hits it through covers. A single on the fourth delivery to deep square for Sudharsan. Gill picks two through covers. Gill pulls the last to deep square for one.
- May 10, 2024 20:2250GT 130/0 in 11 overs
Simarjeet to Gill, SIX! That’s fifty up for Gill. Was going down leg and Gill picks it over fine leg. FOUR! Slotted down the ground by Gill. The fourth delivery is a wide yorker from Simarjeet, Gill digs it out with a horizontal bat to get a single to covers. SIX! A slower bouncer from Simarjeet, Sudharsan hooks it over fine leg. SIX more! This time Sudharsan upper cuts it over third man.
- May 10, 2024 20:154GT 107/0 in 10 overs
Mitchell continues. FOUR! Gill drills this full length delivery down the ground. He slaps the second to long on for one run. Sudharsan tries a ramp shot but gets it off his bat’s sticker, just one run. A slower one from Mitchell, Gill cannot get his swipe off the middle, placed to long on for a single. FOUR! That was a gentle punch from Sudharsan off his back foot. Enough on it to run all the way to the fence. Sudharsan picks a single with a cut to point.
- May 10, 2024 20:116GT 94/0 in 9 over
Jadeja continues. Four!! A touch short, Sudharsan rocks back and pulls it through deep midwicket for a boundary. Six!! Sudharsan takes a step to the left and slog sweeps the full ball over the boundary for six.
- May 10, 2024 20:06GT 79/0 in 8 overs
Daryl Mitchell into the attack. Mixing up the pace on a hard length, the batters take five singles off the first five balls. A wide to follow but only seven runs conceded in the over.
- May 10, 2024 20:024GT 72/0 in 7 overs
Jadeja into the attack. Four!! Slight short, Gill flicks it through midwicket and threads the gap perfectly. Four overthrows!! Sudharsan clipped one to the legside and set off for a couple, the backup fielder makes a mess of a throw and it runs away to the boundary. Six runs from the ball. Fourteen off the over.
- May 10, 2024 19:566GT 58/0 in 6 overs
Simarjeet into the attack. Short and wide, cut through point, the batters do well to come back for a double. Short at the body., Sudharsan clips it behind square for another couple. Six!! Short of a length, Gill lofts it off the backfoot, over mid on for six! 12 runs from the over.
- May 10, 2024 19:52GT 46/0 in 5 overs
Shardul continues. Short ball, Sudharsan pulls, falls short of the short midwicket fielder. Full and straight to Gill, drives it straight to mid on. A quick single to point for Gill. Just three runs from the over.
- May 10, 2024 19:466GT 43/0 in 4 overs
Deshpande continues. Six!! Short on the body, Sudharsan pulls it behind square for six. Short of a length, pulled through midwicket for a couple. Eleven runs off the over.
- May 10, 2024 19:416GT 32/0 in 3 overs
Shardul Thakur into the attack. Short ball on off stump, Sudharsan tries to ramp but misses. Six!! Fuller in length, Sudharsan lofts it majestically over cover for six. Slower ball on the stumps, Sudharsan whips it legside for a single. Four!! Full and down leg, Gill clips it past midwicket to the fence for four.
- May 10, 2024 19:34GT 21/0 in 2 overs
Tushar Deshpande from the other end. Short of a length ball into the right hander, Gill manages to fend it legside for a single. A risky single for Sudharsan to mid off, the fielder doen’t get a direct hit and he survives. Four!! Outside edge for Gill but runs past short third and beats Jadeja in the deep to go for four.
- May 10, 2024 19:286GT 14/0 in 1 over
Shubman Gill and B. Sai Sudharsan walk out to open the innings for the host. Mitch Santner with the new ball in hand.
Sudharsan sweeps the first ball to deep square for a couple. Good length on the stumps, turned legside for a single. Four!! Slightly wide, Gill gets it past the offside field and to the boundary. Six!! Gill steps down and lofts a full one back over the bowler’s head for six. 14 from the first over.
- May 10, 2024 19:22Not long to go in the league stage!
- May 10, 2024 19:11Impact Subs
CSK: Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary
GT: Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav
- May 10, 2024 19:08Gujarat Titans Playing XI
Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi
- May 10, 2024 19:07Chennai Super Kings Playing XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh
- May 10, 2024 19:01Toss Update!
CSK wins the toss and opts to bowl first. Just the second toss win for Ruturaj this season.
Rachin Ravindra replaces Richard Gleeson for CSK.
Kartik Tyagi makes his debut for the franchise. He replaces Josh Little. Wriddhiman Saha has a slight niggle and Matthew Wade comes in as the keeper bat.
- May 10, 2024 18:11Updated Points Table after yesterday’s game
- May 10, 2024 17:50A tenth successive year of missing out on the playoffs for PBKS!
- May 10, 2024 17:16CSK predicted XI
Bat 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson.
Bowl 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Simarjeet Singh.
Impact Player options: Shivam Dube/Simarjeet Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Mukesh Chaudhary, Rachin Ravindra.
- May 10, 2024 17:02GT Predicted Lineup
Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Spencer Johnson.
Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Spencer Johnson.
Impact Player options: R. Sai Kishore/Vijay Shankar, Umesh Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade.
- May 10, 2024 16:31Can GT take revenge for the loss at Chepauk?
- May 10, 2024 16:21GT vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 6
Gujarat Titans won: 3
Chennai Super Kings won: 3
Last result: CSK won by 63 runs (Chennai; 2024)
- May 10, 2024 15:50LIVE STREAMING INFO
Which TV channel will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match on May 10?
The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match online?
The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- May 10, 2024 15:33Stay Tuned!!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the IPL 2024 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for updates and live commentary from the game.
