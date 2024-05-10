GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: GT 209/0 (17 overs); Shubman, Sudharsan bring up centuries

GT 14/0 in 1 over

Shubman Gill and B. Sai Sudharsan walk out to open the innings for the host. Mitch Santner with the new ball in hand.

Sudharsan sweeps the first ball to deep square for a couple. Good length on the stumps, turned legside for a single. Four!! Slightly wide, Gill gets it past the offside field and to the boundary. Six!! Gill steps down and lofts a full one back over the bowler’s head for six. 14 from the first over.